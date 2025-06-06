Friday, June 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
601-S-Figueroa-St-Los-Angeles-CA.jpg
Built in 1990, the 52-story tower at 601 S. Figueroa St. in downtown Los Angeles offers 1 million square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Uncommon Developers Acquires Office Tower in Downtown Los Angeles for $210M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Uncommon Developers has acquired 601 S. Figueroa Street, an office tower in downtown Los Angeles, for $210 million, or $201 per square foot. Built in 1990, the 52-story, 1 million-square-foot property features dual open-air lobbies, a tenant lounge, fitness center, 50 electric vehicle stalls and executive valet.

Sean Fulp, Mark Schuessler and Jordan Garcia of Colliers represented the buyer, while Newmark’s Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Moll represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Uncommon Developers has tapped Colliers to handle leasing and property management of the asset. Matthew Heyn and Ian Gilbert of Colliers will lead leasing efforts, while Kevin Rude and Tina Minook of Colliers will lead full-service property management for the building.

You may also like

City of Henderson Approves Development Plans for $50M...

BWE Secures $31.2M Loan for Refinancing of Cabana...

MKD Investments Buys Pine Creek Business Park in...

B&A Architectural Products Signs 15,700 SF Office Lease...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,560 SF...

JLL Arranges Sale of 371,976 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires Two Cleveland Apartment Communities...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $29.5M Bridge Loan for...