Apple Valley One Million Distribution Center will offer 1.1 million square feet of industrial space.
Uncommon Developers Receives Full Entitlement for 1.1 MSF Distribution Project in Apple Valley, California

by Amy Works

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Uncommon Developers has received full entitlement to develop Apple Valley AV One Million Distribution Center, the first phase of a 550-acre master-planned project in Apple Valley. Additionally, the project is fully preleased. Rick John and Dan Foye of DAUM represented Uncommon in the lease negotiations.

Situated on 72 acres, Apple Valley One Million Distribution Center is planned to have a total building area of 1.1 million square feet with 40-foot minimum building height, 219 dock-high doors, four ground-level doors, electric vehicle charging stations for cars and trucks and 8,000 amps of power expandable to 16,000 amps. Additionally, the project will offer office and mezzanine space and car and trailer parking.

A construction timeline has not been released, but it should move quickly since entitlement is completed.

