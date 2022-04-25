UnCommons Breaks Ground on Phase II of Mixed-Use Community in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — UnCommons Matter Real Estate Group has broken ground on Phase II of its $400 million, 40-acre mixed-use community in southwest Las Vegas. The second phase will feature a conference center, two office buildings and an additional parking garage with nearly 750 stalls. Construction is slated for completion by summer 2023.

Components of Phase II include The Assembly, a 5,000-square-foot conference center offering indoor and outdoor space accommodating meetings for 10 to 250 people; and two four-story office buildings totaling 180,000 square feet with 20,000-square-foot to 25,000-square-foot floor plates available for lease. The buildings will have connected patio balconies enabling tenants to enhance their spaces with floors that are up to 45,000 square feet.

Phase II will bring UnCommons to more than 335,000 square feet of office space. Upon full build-out, the property will offer five office buildings and four parking garages.