Under Armour’s First-Quarter Sales Exceed Analysts’ Estimates, Surpass Previous Year

BALTIMORE — Athletic apparel giant Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has reported $1.3 billion in sales in its fiscal first quarter of 2021, a 35 percent jump from last year’s first-quarter sales. The Baltimore-based company’s fiscal first quarter ended on March 31.

Under Armour’s earnings in the quarter totaled 16 cents per share, which far surpasses the 3 cents expected by analysts, according to CNBC. The company reported an increase of $1.26 billion in revenue from the $930.2 million of the first quarter of 2020, which also exceeded analysts’ predictions of $1.13 billion.

Additionally, the brand’s net income increased to 17 cents per share, or $77.8 million. Last year, the company experienced a loss of $589.7 million. Under Armour expects its sales to increase by 70 percent in the second quarter compared with second-quarter 2020, the period in which the U.S. economy took the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 31, Under Armour operates 426 stores. Under Armour’s stock price closed on Wednesday, May 19 at $18.26 per share, up from $7.70 a year ago, a 57.8 percent increase.