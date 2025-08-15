UNFOLD Acquires Creative Office Building in Culver City, California for $11M

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — UNFOLD has purchased an ultra-creative office building, located at 11811 Teale St. in Culver City, from Therapy Studios for $11 million. UNFOLD also owns the adjacent building at 11801 Teale St. The buyer plans to create a campus environment with the acquisition of 11811 Teale Street.

The 13,110-square-foot property is a semi-circular, Quonset hut-style creative office building featuring polished concrete floors, high/open ceilings and recording studios. The building previously served as a manufacturing support facility for the Hughes Aircraft Co. before being converted and renovated in 2018.

Founded in 2012, UNFOLD is a digital creative agency that has grown to over 150 people with full-service capabilities in media, digital advertising, social media, website development and production services. Ben Silver of JLL represented UNFOLD, while Travis Landrum and Trevor Beldon of Industry Partners represented the seller in the deal.