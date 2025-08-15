Friday, August 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
11811-Teale-St-Culver-City-CA
Therapy Studios sold the asset at 11811 Teale St.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

UNFOLD Acquires Creative Office Building in Culver City, California for $11M

by Amy Works

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — UNFOLD has purchased an ultra-creative office building, located at 11811 Teale St. in Culver City, from Therapy Studios for $11 million. UNFOLD also owns the adjacent building at 11801 Teale St. The buyer plans to create a campus environment with the acquisition of 11811 Teale Street.

The 13,110-square-foot property is a semi-circular, Quonset hut-style creative office building featuring polished concrete floors, high/open ceilings and recording studios. The building previously served as a manufacturing support facility for the Hughes Aircraft Co. before being converted and renovated in 2018.

Founded in 2012, UNFOLD is a digital creative agency that has grown to over 150 people with full-service capabilities in media, digital advertising, social media, website development and production services. Ben Silver of JLL represented UNFOLD, while Travis Landrum and Trevor Beldon of Industry Partners represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Evergreen Real Estate to Develop 60-Unit Affordable Housing...

Gantry Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Seattle-Area...

CBRE Brokers $3.2M Sale of Creative Office Building...

NAI Pfefferle Negotiates 12,885 SF Office Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 682,491 SF...

Newmark Negotiates 29,000 SF Office Lease in Plano

Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Arrange $82.4M Sale of...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 55,598 SF Medical Outpatient...

Dwight Capital Provides $48.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Plaza...