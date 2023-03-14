REBusinessOnline

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to Add 200,000 SF of Healthcare Space at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

The owner had previously announced redevelopment plans to include multifamily, green space and wellness amenities.

SKOKIE, ILL. — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has unveiled plans to add up to 200,000 square feet of healthcare space to its redevelopment of Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie. The medical space is expected to be available for leasing in 2024. Greg Gerber and Chris Cummins of JLL will handle the leasing assignment. In 2022, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield unveiled plans for the redevelopment of Westfield Old Orchard mall to include health and wellness amenities, luxury residences and open green space. Currently, there are 17 restaurants, 143 retailers, two fitness studios and 1.7 million square feet of retail space.





