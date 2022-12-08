REBusinessOnline

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Underway on Redevelopment of Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

Plans call for retail, apartments, restaurants, gourmet markets, health and wellness amenities and entertainment space.

SKOKIE, ILL. — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is underway on the redevelopment of the Westfield Old Orchard shopping mall in Skokie. Plans call for retail, apartments, restaurants, gourmet markets, health and wellness amenities and entertainment space. The project will also include a park and event space designed as the center’s focal point and social gathering space.

The multi-phase project began earlier this fall with the modernization of the existing shopping center, starting with enhancements to the common areas as well as the opening of new restaurants, health and wellness components and retailers such as Bloomies and Louis Vuitton as well as the return of Barnes & Noble. Redevelopment will continue in 2023 with the former Lord & Taylor space, which will be completely reimagined. Development of the new residences, eateries, wellness facilities and outdoor amenities is expected to begin in 2024 and open in phases starting in 2026.

Westfield Old Orchard originally opened in 1956.

