Unico Properties Completes 165,000 SF Office Building in South Austin

Bouldin Creek in South Austin totals 165,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Seattle-based developer Unico Properties has completed Bouldin Creek, a 165,000-square-foot office building located at the northeast corner of South Lamar Boulevard and West Oltorf Street in South Austin. Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the five-story building features 50,000-square-foot floor plates to support flexible workplace configurations, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces for outdoor workspaces and amenities. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Lastly, Proud Mary, an Australian coffee roaster and café, has signed a lease to occupy 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space with the opening expected later this year. Unico co-developed the property with Manifold Real Estate and OakPoint Real Estate, with White Construction Co. serving as the general contractor.