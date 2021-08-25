Unico Properties Sells 170,000 SF South Austin Office Building to DivcoWest

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Bouldin Creek, a 100,000-square-foot office building in South Austin, was Unico's first ground-up development in the state capital.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Commercial developer and operator Unico Properties has sold Bouldin Creek, a 170,000-square-foot office building in South Austin to San Francisco-based DivcoWest for an undisclosed price. Unico Properties developed the five-story building in partnership with Manifold Real Estate and OakPoint Real Estate. Amenities include a 2,500-square-foot coffee shop, rooftop terraces, fitness center and two acres of green space.