SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Unilev Capital has completed the sale of Tri-City Center, a shopping center in San Bernardino, to DPI Retail for $24.3 million.

Built in 1987, the 151,709-square-foot property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include 24 Hour Fitness, Curacao, Pollo Campero, Poke Bar, Barber, Cantos Jewelers and Pet World.

Bryan Ley and Tim Kuruzar of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.