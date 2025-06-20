Friday, June 20, 2025
Unilever Opens New 111,000 SF Headquarters Office in Hoboken

by Taylor Williams

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Unilever (NYSE: UL) has opened its new, 111,000-square-foot office in Hoboken that will serve as the British conglomerate’s new U.S. headquarters. Unilever will occupy three full floors at 111 River Street, which is part of the three-building, 1.5 million-square-foot Waterfront Corporate Center complex. CBRE represented Unilever in the fall 2024 lease negotiations. New York City-based SJP Properties owns Waterfront Corporate Center, which is also home to tenants such as Lipton, Walmart and Newell Brands.

