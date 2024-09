HOBOKEN, N.J. — Unilever (NYSE: UL) has signed a 111,000-square-foot office lease in Hoboken for its new U.S. headquarters. The British conglomerate will occupy three full floors at 111 River Street, which is part of three-building, 1.5 million-square-foot Waterfront Corporate Center complex. CBRE represented Unilever in the lease negotiations. New York City-based SJP Properties owns Waterfront Corporate Center, which is also home to tenants such as Lipton, Walmart and Newell Brands.