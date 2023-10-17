Tuesday, October 17, 2023
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Unimacts Signs 64,177 SF Industrial Lease in Conroe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — Unimacts, a provider of parts and products for the solar energy industry, has signed a 64,177-square-foot industrial lease at Northstar Industrial Park in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The 79-acre Northstar Industrial Park currently houses five buildings and could ultimately feature up to 750,000 square feet of distribution and manufacturing space once the undeveloped 31.5 acres are built out. Drew Coupe and Dawson Smith of Avison Young represented the landlord, BAUER Group, in the lease negotiations. Doc Perrier of Outpost Partners represented the tenant.

