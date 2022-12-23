Union Bank Divests of Five Bank Branches in California for $19.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

SAN DIEGO, BRAWLEY, LEMON GROVE AND IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIF. — Union Bank has completed the sales of five bank branches, totaling 39,331 square feet, in California. A private investor acquired the assets for $19.2 million.

Michael Peterson, Reg Kobzi and Joel Wilson of CBRE represented the seller in the transactions.

The portfolio includes: