Union Bank Divests of Five Bank Branches in California for $19.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

SAN DIEGO, BRAWLEY, LEMON GROVE AND IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIF. — Union Bank has completed the sales of five bank branches, totaling 39,331 square feet, in California. A private investor acquired the assets for $19.2 million.

Michael Peterson, Reg Kobzi and Joel Wilson of CBRE represented the seller in the transactions.

The portfolio includes:

  • A 5,379-square-foot property at 1858 Cable St. in San Diego.
  • A 12,422-square-foot building at 6010 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego.
  • A property at 3285 Lemon Grove Ave. in Lemon Grove.
  • A 4,751-square-foot asset at 900 Palm Ave. in Imperial Beach.
  • A 9,461-square-foot branch at 290 Main St. in Brawley.
