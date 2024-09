NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Union Investment and Nuveen Real Estate has sold 636 Sixth Avenue, an 18,300-square-foot retail property located in the Flatiron District of Manhattan. The property includes office space on the upper floors. The joint venture originally acquired the building in 2016 for the open-ended real estate fund Unilmmo: Global. The undisclosed buyer plans to redevelop the property.