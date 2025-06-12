Unique Properties Arranges $1.2M Sale of Two-Building Property in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide has arranged the sale of 3142 W. Hampden Avenue, a two-building commercial property in Englewood. Anthony of Big Time Properties LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.2 million.

Situated on a half-acre of outdoor storage-zoned land, the asset features a 2,250-square-foot metal warehouse built in 2023 with two drive-in doors and a 1,916-square-foot brick structure built out as a bar. Sam Leger, Jack Gitlin and Graham Trotter of Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide represented the seller in the deal.