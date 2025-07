ARVADA, COLO. — Unique Properties Inc./TCN Worldwide has arranged the sale of a warehouse facility located at 5540-5565 Gray St. in Arvada. The property traded for $2.6 million, or $175 per square foot. The new ownership plans to initially occupy 2,500 square feet of the 15,000-square-foot building, which was 16 percent occupied at the time of sale. Michael DeSantis and Brett MacDougall of Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide handled the transaction.