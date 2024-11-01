Friday, November 1, 2024
Unique Properties Brokers $5.4M Sale of Warehouse Building in Aurora, Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide has arranged the sale of an industrial warehouse facility located at 11601 E. 33rd Ave. in Aurora. The asset traded for $5.4 million.

Trane occupies the 24,536-square-foot building under a long-term, single-tenant net lease agreement. The property features a large, fenced yard, one platform dock and three drive-in doors.

Sam Leger and Graham Trotter of Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

