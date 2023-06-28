Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 2.5-acre plot is located at 3333-3355 S. Umatilla St. and 1975-1995 W. Girard Ave. in Englewood, Colorado.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Unique Properties Negotiates $2.1M Sale of Warehouse in Englewood, Colorado

by Jeff Shaw

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a 12,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility in Englewood. 

The 2.5-acre plot is located at 3333-3355 S. Umatilla St. and 1975-1995 W. Girard Ave. It features large outdoor storage and parking, with access to major transportation networks. 

Keesen Landscape, a commercial landscaping company, leases the whole property on a long-term, triple-net lease. 

Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis and Hudson Cramer with Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide represented the unnamed seller. The buyer was also not disclosed.

You may also like

MDH Partners Acquires 603,389 SF Industrial Facility in...

NewQuest Properties Negotiates Sale of 326-Unit Apartment Community...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

KCB Real Estate Acquires 740,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Dignity Apparel Purchases 77,000 SF Manufacturing Building in...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Undeveloped Retail...

Arrow Pneumatics Renews 43,175 SF Industrial Lease in...

AXIS 360 Arranges $1.1M Sale of Office Building...

Intracorp Homes Acquires 3.8-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment Site in...