Unique Properties Negotiates $2.1M Sale of Warehouse in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a 12,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility in Englewood.

The 2.5-acre plot is located at 3333-3355 S. Umatilla St. and 1975-1995 W. Girard Ave. It features large outdoor storage and parking, with access to major transportation networks.

Keesen Landscape, a commercial landscaping company, leases the whole property on a long-term, triple-net lease.

Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis and Hudson Cramer with Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide represented the unnamed seller. The buyer was also not disclosed.