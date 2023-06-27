Unique Properties Negotiates $3.1M Sale of Warehouse in Centennial, Colorado

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Unique Properties, Inc. / TCN Worldwide has arranged the $3.1 million sale of a 12,600-square-foot warehouse in Centennial, approximately 15 miles south of Denver.

The nearly four-acre space is located at 14156 and 14105 E. Easter Ave. The site primarily consists of outdoor material, truck and equipment storage. Keesen Landscape, a commercial landscaping company, fully occupies the property on long-term, triple-net lease.

Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis and Hudson Cramer with Unique Properties, Inc. / TCN Worldwide represented the unnamed seller. The buyer was also not disclosed.