Unique Properties Negotiates $3.1M Sale of Warehouse in Centennial, Colorado

by Jeff Shaw

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Unique Properties, Inc. / TCN Worldwide has arranged the $3.1 million sale of a 12,600-square-foot warehouse in Centennial, approximately 15 miles south of Denver. 

The nearly four-acre space is located at 14156 and 14105 E. Easter Ave. The site primarily consists of outdoor material, truck and equipment storage. Keesen Landscape, a commercial landscaping company, fully occupies the property on long-term, triple-net lease. 

Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis and Hudson Cramer with Unique Properties, Inc. / TCN Worldwide represented the unnamed seller. The buyer was also not disclosed.

