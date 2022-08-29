Unique Properties Negotiates $4.8M Acquisition of Flex Property in Parker, Colorado

Located at 10120 Twenty Mile Road in Parker, Colo., the 1,318-square-foot property is fully leased to two long-term tenants.

PARKER, COLO. — Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide has arranged the purchase of a flex property located at 10120 Twenty Mile Road in Parker. A California-based buyer acquired the asset from a local owner/developer for $4.8 million, or $365 per square foot.

Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis of Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide represented the buyer in the deal.

The approximately 1,315-square-foot building is fully occupied by two long-term tenants on triple-net leases.