Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide Brokers $2.7M Sale of Warehouse in Golden, Colorado

GOLDEN, COLO. — Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide has arranged the sale of a freestanding warehouse property located at 13280 W. 43rd Drive in Golden, just west of Denver. Baystone LLC sold the asset to Ted’s Sheds, the long-term tenant of the property, for $2.7 million, or $238.09 per square foot.

The 11,240-square-foot building was professionally built-out and maintained as a manufacturing/woodworking shop with professional office space and an outdoor storage component. The building was originally built in 2000 and features a fully sprinklered interior and signage and visibility on Highway 58.

Brett MacDougal and Michael DeSantis of Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide represented the seller in the deal.