United Church Homes Expands in Northeast Ohio with Acquisition of Two Active Adult Communities

BRUNSWICK AND NILES, OHIO — United Church Homes, an Ohio-based nonprofit provider of senior living residential and healthcare services, has acquired two active adult communities in Northeast Ohio for an undisclosed price. Harbor Woods Living at Brunswick and Harbor Woods Living at Niles were each built in 2016. The four-story, rental properties consist of 127 units each and cater to active adults over age 55. Amenities include a fitness center, salon, library, game room and gathering spaces. Harbor Woods Living was the seller. United Church Homes says the acquisition is aligned with its strategy of expanding its portfolio of market-priced housing for middle-income, older adults.