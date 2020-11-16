REBusinessOnline

United Church Homes Expands in Northeast Ohio with Acquisition of Two Active Adult Communities

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio, Seniors Housing

BRUNSWICK AND NILES, OHIO — United Church Homes, an Ohio-based nonprofit provider of senior living residential and healthcare services, has acquired two active adult communities in Northeast Ohio for an undisclosed price. Harbor Woods Living at Brunswick and Harbor Woods Living at Niles were each built in 2016. The four-story, rental properties consist of 127 units each and cater to active adults over age 55. Amenities include a fitness center, salon, library, game room and gathering spaces. Harbor Woods Living was the seller. United Church Homes says the acquisition is aligned with its strategy of expanding its portfolio of market-priced housing for middle-income, older adults.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  