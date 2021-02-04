United Community Bank to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — United Community Bank, a retail and commercial bank, plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Blairsville, Ga., to Greenville and expand operations in the Upstate area. The $24.8 million investment will create 227 new jobs in the Palmetto State.

By establishing Greenville as its corporate headquarters, United Community Bank will be the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. The bank has 160 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and nearly 290 employees.

United Community Bank was founded in 1950 in Blairsville. In 2012, the bank began building its presence in Greenville County and now has three office locations in downtown Greenville apart from its branch network.

United Community Bank’s new downtown office will be located at 200 E. Camperdown Way and will house a retail branch. The new office will be located near Falls Park and the Reedy River, as well as the upcoming Camperdown mixed-use development downtown. United’s new headquarters is expected to be completed by 2024.