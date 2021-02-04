REBusinessOnline

United Community Bank to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Greenville

Posted on by in Company News, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

GREENVILLE, S.C. — United Community Bank, a retail and commercial bank, plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Blairsville, Ga., to Greenville and expand operations in the Upstate area. The $24.8 million investment will create 227 new jobs in the Palmetto State.

By establishing Greenville as its corporate headquarters, United Community Bank will be the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. The bank has 160 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and nearly 290 employees.

United Community Bank was founded in 1950 in Blairsville. In 2012, the bank began building its presence in Greenville County and now has three office locations in downtown Greenville apart from its branch network.

United Community Bank’s new downtown office will be located at 200 E. Camperdown Way and will house a retail branch. The new office will be located near Falls Park and the Reedy River, as well as the upcoming Camperdown mixed-use development downtown. United’s new headquarters is expected to be completed by 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  