United Development Completes Renovation of Office Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based owner United Development Co. has completed renovations of Park Forest, an office building located at 3530 Forest Lane in Dallas. The project began in 2018 with the relocation of office tenants from two one-story buildings to a three-story, 66,299-square-foot building. The project also included upgrades to the new building’s common areas, amenity spaces and exteriors. The two one-story buildings were demolished, and a Lone Star Self Storage facility will open in their place in June.

