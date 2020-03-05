REBusinessOnline

United Development Starts Construction of French Valley Marketplace in California

Grocery Outlet, LA Fitness, McDonald’s, 7-Eleven, and AutoZone have signed on to be tenants at French Valley Marketplace in French Valley, Calif.

FRENCH VALLEY, CALIF. — Southlake, Texas-based United Development Co., in partnership with Pasadena, Calif.-based Halferty Development Co., has started construction of French Valley Marketplace, a shopping center in French Valley, approximately seven miles northeast of Temecula.

Situated on 22 acres, French Valley Marketplace will offer 132,500 square feet of leaseable space in 16 buildings, with 44,300 square feet of retail space still available, four drive-thru pads for ground lease or build-to-suit and 5,000 square feet of grocery store and planned pharmacy space.

Pre-leased tenants include Grocery Outlet, LA Fitness, McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and AutoZone, all of which are slated to open later this year.

Romspen provided the construction financing, which Dallas-based Metropolitan Capital Advisors sourced. Nick Wirick and Miranda Fifield of Lee & Associates are handling leasing for the property.

