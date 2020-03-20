United Development to Close Myrtle Beach Mall Today Until Further Notice Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — United Development Co. will close Myrtle Beach Mall at 7 p.m. local time today indefinitely due to growing concerns of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The owner said the exterior entrances to Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Books-A-Million and JC Penney will remain open as long as those retailers continue to be open to the public. The owner also said that a deep cleaning will be initiated immediately following the closing, then again prior to the reopening. Myrtle Beach Mall is situated at 10177 N. Kings Highway, 11 miles north of downtown Myrtle Beach.