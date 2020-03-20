REBusinessOnline

United Development to Close Myrtle Beach Mall Today Until Further Notice Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — United Development Co. will close Myrtle Beach Mall at 7 p.m. local time today indefinitely due to growing concerns of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The owner said the exterior entrances to Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Books-A-Million and JC Penney will remain open as long as those retailers continue to be open to the public. The owner also said that a deep cleaning will be initiated immediately following the closing, then again prior to the reopening. Myrtle Beach Mall is situated at 10177 N. Kings Highway, 11 miles north of downtown Myrtle Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business