United Equities to Develop Phase II of Beltway-225 Business Park in Metro Houston

United Equities has leased the first two freestanding buildings at Beltway-225 Business Park in Pasadena, and will soon break ground on Phase II of the project.

PASADENA, TEXAS — United Equities will develop Phase II of Beltway-225 Business Park, an industrial project that fronts Beltway 8 in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. Phase I of the project delivered 85,500 square feet, and the first two completed buildings of that phase have been leased to Cooper Valves (21,000 square feet) and PTR Holland Maritime (18,500 square feet). Travis Land and Michael Keegan of NAI Partners represented United Equities in both lease negotiations. Phase II of the project, a construction timeline for which was not released, will include two tilt-wall buildings totaling 46,000 square feet.

