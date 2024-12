FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — United Fine Arts Services has signed a 63,858-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4335 N. Beltwood Parkway was originally built in 1976 and renovated in 1981. Sarah Ozanne and Mac Hall of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Boston-based Longpoint, in the lease negotiations. Rich Young of Rich Young Co. represented the tenant.