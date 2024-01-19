United Football League Signs 19,768 SF Office Lease in Bedford, Texas

BEDFORD, TEXAS — The United Football League (UFL), the entity created by the merger of semi-professional football leagues XFL and USFL, has signed a 19,768-square-foot office lease in the central metroplex city of Bedford. The building at 3301 Airport Blvd. spans 69,556 square feet, and the space will house the operations of two of the league’s eight teams, the San Antonio Brahmas and Michigan Panthers. Dean Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the UFL in the lease negotiations. Trevor Brown and Theron Bryant of Transwestern represented the landlord, SkyWalker Property Partners.