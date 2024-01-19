Friday, January 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

United Football League Signs 19,768 SF Office Lease in Bedford, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, TEXAS — The United Football League (UFL), the entity created by the merger of semi-professional football leagues XFL and USFL, has signed a 19,768-square-foot office lease in the central metroplex city of Bedford. The building at 3301 Airport Blvd. spans 69,556 square feet, and the space will house the operations of two of the league’s eight teams, the San Antonio Brahmas and Michigan Panthers. Dean Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the UFL in the lease negotiations. Trevor Brown and Theron Bryant of Transwestern represented the landlord, SkyWalker Property Partners.

You may also like

Pacific Hospitality to Renovate 194-Room Hotel Granduca in...

MMCC Arranges $23M Acquisition Loan for Northwest Dallas...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 17,250 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 16,000 SF...

Celera, True North Complete Phase I of 250,000...

Feil Organization Negotiates 142,308 SF Office Lease with...

Connell Co. to Open 25,000 SF Fitness Facility...

Caudalie Signs 14,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

CBRE Brokers $8M Sale of Office Building in...