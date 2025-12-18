United Group Begins Construction on 152-Unit Active Adult Development in Winter Park, Florida

WINTER PARK, FLA. — The United Group of Cos. has begun construction on Terracotta Terrace, an active adult community in Winter Park, roughly six miles northeast of Orlando. Upon completion, the property will total 152 units reserved for residents age 55 and older. Residences will include one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses.

Additionally, the community will feature 12,000 square feet of amenity space. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor bar and kitchen, dog park, bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, fire pits, cabanas, a great room, café and bar area, movie theater, fitness center, yoga studio and a wellness center with a salon, massage studio and sauna.

Completion of construction is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The project team includes Winter Park Construction and Forum Architecture & Design. United Plus Property Management, the management arm of United Group, will operate the community.