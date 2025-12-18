Thursday, December 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Upon completion, Terracotta Terrace will feature 152 units, including one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySeniors HousingSoutheast

United Group Begins Construction on 152-Unit Active Adult Development in Winter Park, Florida

by John Nelson

WINTER PARK, FLA. — The United Group of Cos. has begun construction on Terracotta Terrace, an active adult community in Winter Park, roughly six miles northeast of Orlando. Upon completion, the property will total 152 units reserved for residents age 55 and older. Residences will include one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses.

Additionally, the community will feature 12,000 square feet of amenity space. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor bar and kitchen, dog park, bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, fire pits, cabanas, a great room, café and bar area, movie theater, fitness center, yoga studio and a wellness center with a salon, massage studio and sauna.

Completion of construction is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The project team includes Winter Park Construction and Forum Architecture & Design. United Plus Property Management, the management arm of United Group, will operate the community.

You may also like

Crescent Communities, Fortius Capital Sell 449,069 SF Industrial...

Newmark Arranges $51M Refinancing for Virgin Hotels Nashville

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 134,832 SF...

Highline Acquires Shopping Center in Conyers, Georgia for...

ONM Living Begins Leasing 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...

SIMFLO Opens 30,000 SF Industrial, Office Facility in...

McGrath Breaks Ground on 16,956 SF Retail Project...

GN Management Buys Multifamily Development Site in Jersey...

Step Up Housing Acquires Multifamily Community in San...