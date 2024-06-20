Thursday, June 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Arbella-at-Bramble-Hill-Worcester
The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a new active adult complex in Worcester, will total 123 units upon completion next year.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

United Group Breaks Ground on 123-Unit Active Adult Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — The United Group of Cos. Inc. has broken ground on The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a 123-unit active adult project that will be located in the central Massachusetts community of Worcester. The property will span 17 acres and offer one- and two-bedroom apartments across three buildings. The community will also feature an 8,500-square-foot clubhouse. JLL arranged a $35 million construction loan through The Washington Trust Co. for the project, which is scheduled for a spring 2025 completion.

You may also like

Viking Capital Acquires 252-Unit Villas at Sundance Apartments...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 76-Unit Lakeside...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 52-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Togus Urban Renewal to Develop 1.5 MSF Film,...

Circle F Capital Receives $50M Construction Loan for...

MAG Capital Partners Buys Two Western Pennsylvania Manufacturing...

Quest Partners Signs 13,284 SF Office Lease in...

Summit Design + Build Completes Two Burdeen’s Jewelry...

JLL Arranges Sale of 96-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...