United Group of Cos. Begins Sitework on Mixed-Use Project in Troy, New York

TROY, N.Y. — The United Group of Cos. has begun sitework on City Station North, a mixed-use project that will be located just outside Albany in Troy. City Station North will consist of 87 market-rate apartments, 40,000 square feet of office space and a 160-space covered parking garage on a one-acre site. The office building will rise four stories and house suites starting at 2,500 square feet. Residential units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 675 to 1,277 square feet, while residential amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop terrace and a community room. Demolition of existing structures on the site is underway.