City Station North will span 174,599 gross square feet of downtown space along Congress Street and 6th Avenue in Troy, a suburb of Albany.
United Group of Cos. Receives Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Project Near Albany

by Taylor Williams

TROY, N.Y. — United Group of Cos. has received construction financing from Berkshire Bank for City Station North, a $42 million mixed-use project in Troy, located just outside of Albany. The project represents the fourth phase of the larger City Station development that began in 2009. The latest phase will feature 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments and Class A amenities, 40,000 square feet of office space that will be the future home of United Group’s headquarters and 154 covered and surface parking spaces. Project partners include QPK Design, Colliers Engineering & Design and Franco Construction Services. Completion is slated for late 2025.

