United Group of Cos. to Develop 222-Unit Multifamily Project Near Albany, New York
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — United Group of Cos. will develop The Apex at Crossgates, a 222-unit multifamily project located northwest of Albany in Guilderland. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhouse-style residences. Units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer fixtures, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Amenities will include a fitness center with a yoga studio, game room with pool card tables, dog park, outdoor kitchens and multi-sport courts. Trinity Building + Construction Management Corp. is the general contractor for the project. M&T Bank provided financing for construction, which is expected to last about 24 months.