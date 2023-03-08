United Group of Cos. to Develop 222-Unit Multifamily Project Near Albany, New York

The Apex at Crossgates in Guilderland, New York, will be situated adjacent to Crossgates Mall, offering residents access to shopping, dining and entertainment options by way of a lit walking path.

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — United Group of Cos. will develop The Apex at Crossgates, a 222-unit multifamily project located northwest of Albany in Guilderland. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhouse-style residences. Units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer fixtures, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Amenities will include a fitness center with a yoga studio, game room with pool card tables, dog park, outdoor kitchens and multi-sport courts. Trinity Building + Construction Management Corp. is the general contractor for the project. M&T Bank provided financing for construction, which is expected to last about 24 months.