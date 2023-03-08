REBusinessOnline

United Group of Cos. to Develop 222-Unit Multifamily Project Near Albany, New York

Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Apex-at-Crossgates-Guilderland-New-York

The Apex at Crossgates in Guilderland, New York, will be situated adjacent to Crossgates Mall, offering residents access to shopping, dining and entertainment options by way of a lit walking path.

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — United Group of Cos. will develop The Apex at Crossgates, a 222-unit multifamily project located northwest of Albany in Guilderland. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhouse-style residences. Units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer fixtures, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Amenities will include a fitness center with a yoga studio, game room with pool card tables, dog park, outdoor kitchens and multi-sport courts. Trinity Building + Construction Management Corp. is the general contractor for the project. M&T Bank provided financing for construction, which is expected to last about 24 months.





