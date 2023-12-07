Thursday, December 7, 2023
The Arbella at Bramble Hill in Worcester is expected to be complete in early 2025.
United Group Receives $35M Construction Loan for Active Adult Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — The United Group of Cos. Inc. has received a $35 million construction loan for The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a 123-unit active adult project that will be located in the central Massachusetts community of Worcester. The property will span 17 acres and offer one- and two-bedroom apartments across three buildings. The community will also feature an 8,500-square-foot clubhouse. JLL arranged the debt through The Washington Trust Co. on behalf of United Group. Construction is scheduled for an early 2025 completion.

