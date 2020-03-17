REBusinessOnline

United Laboratories Signs 131,840 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

United Laboratories Manufacturing LLC has renewed its lease at 1270 Champions Circle in Carrollton.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — United Laboratories Manufacturing LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and sports nutrition products, has signed a 131,840-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1270 Champions Circle in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Steve Trese of CBRE and Max Knake of Knake Dodge & Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, ML Realty, was not disclosed.

