United Laboratories Signs 131,840 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

United Laboratories Manufacturing LLC has renewed its lease at 1270 Champions Circle in Carrollton.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — United Laboratories Manufacturing LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and sports nutrition products, has signed a 131,840-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1270 Champions Circle in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Steve Trese of CBRE and Max Knake of Knake Dodge & Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, ML Realty, was not disclosed.