United Nations Signs 425,190 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The United Nations (UN) has signed a 425,190-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 2 United Nations Plaza in Midtown Manhattan. The lease encompasses 425,190 square feet across 26 stories, consolidating and expanding the UN’s New York City footprint, including a two-story retail component at 1 United Nations Plaza. The UN will now occupy nearly all the office space at 2 UN Plaza, which spans levels two through 26 at the property. In addition, the lease extension brings together operations previously split between 1 and 2 UN Plaza, which are currently in the midst of a $500 million capital improvement program. Jim Saunders, Jason Perla and Roy Abernathy of Newmark represented the UN in the negotiations. Scott Gottlieb of CBRE represented the landlord, which according to Wikipedia is a partnership between the United Nations Development Corp. and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.