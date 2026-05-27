United Properties Acquires Two Chicagoland Shopping Centers for $22.6M

CHICAGO AND ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — United Properties Corp. has acquired Bishop Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago, for $11.5 million. The company also purchased the Shops at Romeoville, an 82,687-square-foot shopping center along the South Weber Road corridor in Romeoville, for $11.1 million. The Shops at Romeoville is home to tenants such as TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Petco and Five Below. Based in East Meadow, N.Y., United Properties owns and operates shopping centers across 22 states.