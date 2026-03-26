United Properties Begins Development of 143-Unit Active Adult Community in Minnesota

CORCORAN, MINN. — United Properties has broken ground on Amira Corcoran, a 143-unit active adult community in Corcoran, about 22 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The four-story development expands the Amira senior living portfolio in metro Twin Cities. The project will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness and yoga spaces, an arts and crafts studio, golf simulator lounge, walking trails and an outdoor amenity patio with a pool and hot tub. The first move-ins are anticipated in summer 2027. The project team includes architect Momentum Design Group, general contractor Eagle Building Co. and property manager Great Lakes Management.