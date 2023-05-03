Wednesday, May 3, 2023
The new industrial building will be named 610 Junction-West and is slated for completion in 2024.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

United Properties Begins Development of New Headquarters for Minneapolis Glass in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Developer United Properties has broken ground on a new 115,000-square-foot headquarters for Minneapolis Glass Co. in Brooklyn Park, a suburb of Minneapolis. The industrial development is named 610 Junction-West. Established in 1937, Minneapolis Glass is a glass and glazing fabrication company that provides manufacturing, installation and distribution services. The new headquarters will house expanded glass and metal fabrication, global sourcing and distribution facilities, administrative offices and a consumer showroom. All 100 full-time employees will move to the new space, and the company intends to hire additional positions. Completion is slated for 2024. Project partners include the City of Brooklyn Park, Lampert Architects, Sambatek and R.J. Ryan Construction.

