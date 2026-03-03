Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amira-Lowry-Denver-CO
Amira Lowry will bring 154 rental residences for active adults (aged 55 or older) to the Lowry neighborhood of Denver.
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

United Properties Breaks Ground on 154-Unit Active Adult Community in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — United Properties has broken ground on Amira Lowry, a 55-plus active adult community in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood.

The four-story property will feature 154 rental residences ranging from alcove studios to two-bedroom-plus-den layouts, all including in-unit laundry, private balconies and storage space. Community amenities will include fitness and wellness spaces, create activity rooms, indoor lounges, exterior gardens, walking paths and outdoor courtyards. The development will also feature a secure, attached parking garage, a bike lounge and outdoor gear storage.

Weis Builders is constructing the project. Keegan Mulry House is curating the interior design and furnishings.

Amira Lowry is Phase I of a two-phase plan for the site. Future plans include the addition of adjacent villa-style homes that are subject to required approvals.

You may also like

St. Regis Properties Sells Idora Apartments in Oakland,...

Colliers Arranges $10.2M Sale of Wright Group Building...

TCC Leases Phase I, Plans Phase II of...

Skender Completes 230,000 SF Interior Construction of Invenergy...

Lockwood Cos. Opens 295-Unit Affordable Housing Community Near...

Berkadia Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of North...

Landmark Properties Buys 732-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in...

EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex...