United Properties Breaks Ground on 154-Unit Active Adult Community in Denver

DENVER — United Properties has broken ground on Amira Lowry, a 55-plus active adult community in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood.

The four-story property will feature 154 rental residences ranging from alcove studios to two-bedroom-plus-den layouts, all including in-unit laundry, private balconies and storage space. Community amenities will include fitness and wellness spaces, create activity rooms, indoor lounges, exterior gardens, walking paths and outdoor courtyards. The development will also feature a secure, attached parking garage, a bike lounge and outdoor gear storage.

Weis Builders is constructing the project. Keegan Mulry House is curating the interior design and furnishings.

Amira Lowry is Phase I of a two-phase plan for the site. Future plans include the addition of adjacent villa-style homes that are subject to required approvals.