United Properties Breaks Ground on 302-Unit Shelby Ranch Apartments in South Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The site of Shelby Ranch in Austin was formerly owned by automobile enthusiast Wilson 'Larkin' Miller. The name is a nod to Miller’s upbringing in Shelby County and to Ford’s Mustang Shelby, a classic American car that debuted in the 1960s.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer United Properties has broken ground on Shelby Ranch, a 302-unit apartment community that will be located in South Austin. The project will comprise two four-story buildings on an eight-acre site at 2212 Lynbrook Drive. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and private patios/balconies. Amenities will include a pool, resident garden, arts and crafts studio, fitness center, coworking lounge and a dog park. Belshaw Mulholland Architects designed Shelby Ranch, which is slated for a late 2024 completion.