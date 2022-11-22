REBusinessOnline

United Properties Breaks Ground on 302-Unit Shelby Ranch Apartments in South Austin

The site of Shelby Ranch in Austin was formerly owned by automobile enthusiast Wilson 'Larkin' Miller. The name is a nod to Miller’s upbringing in Shelby County and to Ford’s Mustang Shelby, a classic American car that debuted in the 1960s.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer United Properties has broken ground on Shelby Ranch, a 302-unit apartment community that will be located in South Austin. The project will comprise two four-story buildings on an eight-acre site at 2212 Lynbrook Drive. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and private patios/balconies. Amenities will include a pool, resident garden, arts and crafts studio, fitness center, coworking lounge and a dog park. Belshaw Mulholland Architects designed Shelby Ranch, which is slated for a late 2024 completion.

