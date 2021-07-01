REBusinessOnline

United Properties Breaks Ground on 474,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Buda-Midway

Buda Midway is the product of a joint venture between United Properties and PCCP, a Los Angeles-based investment and management firm, that plans to develop an 11-building industrial portfolio in Minneapolis, Denver and Austin.

BUDA, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer United Properties has broken ground on Phase I of Buda Midway, a project that will add 474,000 square feet of industrial space to the local supply. The site is located at the junction of Interstate 35 and State Highway 45 on the southern outskirts of Austin. Phase I will comprise three buildings — two read-load facilities each totaling 115,090 square feet and one cross-dock facility totaling 244,285 square feet — on 35.9 acres. Completion of Phase I is slated for early 2022. Project partners include Aquila Commercial, Kimley-Horn Design and Engineering Consultants, Powers Brown Architecture, RC Page Construction and Hitchcock Design Group. Phase II of Buda Midway will include up to three buildings totaling 326,000 square feet. Once finished, the buildings will provide 30- to 36-foot clear heights, ample trailer parking and 200-plus automobile parking spots.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews