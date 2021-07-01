United Properties Breaks Ground on 474,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Buda Midway is the product of a joint venture between United Properties and PCCP, a Los Angeles-based investment and management firm, that plans to develop an 11-building industrial portfolio in Minneapolis, Denver and Austin.

BUDA, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer United Properties has broken ground on Phase I of Buda Midway, a project that will add 474,000 square feet of industrial space to the local supply. The site is located at the junction of Interstate 35 and State Highway 45 on the southern outskirts of Austin. Phase I will comprise three buildings — two read-load facilities each totaling 115,090 square feet and one cross-dock facility totaling 244,285 square feet — on 35.9 acres. Completion of Phase I is slated for early 2022. Project partners include Aquila Commercial, Kimley-Horn Design and Engineering Consultants, Powers Brown Architecture, RC Page Construction and Hitchcock Design Group. Phase II of Buda Midway will include up to three buildings totaling 326,000 square feet. Once finished, the buildings will provide 30- to 36-foot clear heights, ample trailer parking and 200-plus automobile parking spots.