United Properties Completes 274-Unit Bishop Momo Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer United Properties has completed Bishop Momo, a 274-unit apartment community in Austin’s St. Elmo District. Bishop Momo houses studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as 6,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, multiple lounges, coffee bar, dog run, conference room, package lockers and grilling stations. Belshaw Mulholland Architects designed Bishop Momo, and OHT Partners served as the general contractor. Rents start at approximately $1,450 per month for a studio apartment.