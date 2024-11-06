United Properties Completes 302-Unit Shelby Ranch Apartments in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer United Properties has completed Shelby Ranch, a 302-unit apartment community in South Austin. Shelby Ranch was developed in two phases on an eight-acre site and houses studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and a dog park. Belshaw Mulholland Architects designed Shelby Ranch, and OHT Partners served as the general contractor. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.