Shelby Ranch Apartments in Austin is a Certified Wildlife Habitat featuring honey-producing bees, raised garden beds, native plants, fruit-bearing trees, rainwater collection and numerous rain gardens and dry creeks.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

United Properties Completes 302-Unit Shelby Ranch Apartments in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Minneapolis-based developer United Properties has completed Shelby Ranch, a 302-unit apartment community in South Austin. Shelby Ranch was developed in two phases on an eight-acre site and houses studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and a dog park. Belshaw Mulholland Architects designed Shelby Ranch, and OHT Partners served as the general contractor. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.

