United Properties, PCCP Sell 474,465 SF Industrial Property in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Phase I of Buda Midway consists of three buildings totaling 474,465 square feet.

BUDA, TEXAS — A joint venture between Minneapolis-based United Properties and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has sold three industrial buildings totaling 474,465 square feet in Buda, located on the southern outskirts of Austin. The two rear-load buildings and one cross-dock building, which are situated on a 35.3-acre site, represent Phase I of a larger development known as Buda Midway. Combined, the structures feature 30- to 36-foot clear heights, 138 dock doors, 60 trailer parking stalls and 678 car parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Josh Villarreal and Megan Babovec of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale. Phase II of Buda Midway will consist of four rear-load buildings totaling roughly 390,000 square feet.