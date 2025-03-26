United Properties Procures $20.1M JV Equity for 442,450 SF Industrial Project Near Denver

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield served as the exclusive advisor to United Properties in the procurement of a $20.1 million joint venture equity investment for Phase I of INOVA, a Class A multi-tenant industrial project being constructed in Centennial. The planned 442,450-square-foot project will consist of five shallow-bay, rear-load industrial buildings on nearly 43 acres, with each building on a separate parcel.

Phase I of INOVA will include a 141,480-square-foot building and a 113,770-square-foot building on individual parcels, totaling 255,250 square feet of industrial space. Phase II is currently planned to be two 93,600-square-foot front-park, rear-load buildings, totaling 187,200 square feet. The project also includes an additional vacant 5-acre pad site that can house a 43,700-square-foot freestanding building, which is being targeted for a build-to-suit user.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group — Mountain West represented United Properties in the equity transaction. Tyler Smith, Alex Rhodes and Aaron Valdez of Cushman & Wakefield provided local advisory services for the assignment and will represent the venture in leasing the project.