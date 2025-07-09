Wednesday, July 9, 2025
EBC-7-Denver-CO
Enterprise Business Center Building 7 in Denver offers 157,942 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

United Properties Sells 157,942 SF Industrial Facility in Denver for $25.5M

by Amy Works

DENVER — United Properties has completed the sale of Enterprise Business Center Building 7 (EBC 7), an industrial building in Denver, to Dream US Industrial Fund, an entity of Dream REIT, for $25.5 million. Located at 9420 E. 40th Ave., EBC 7 features a clear height of 24 feet, ESFR sprinklers, high-end office/showroom build-outs and a large truck court. The 157,942-square-foot building was built in 2017 as part of the Enterprise Business Center campus. MIke Wafer, Tim Richey, Michael Wafer Jr., Mike Viehmann, Jack Richey and Sean Fitzgerald of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

