United Realty Buys Multi-Tenant Office Building in Chandler, Arizona for $17.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Located at 4100 W. Galveston St. in Chandler, Ariz., Norte at Chandler features 85,797 square feet of flex office space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — United Realty M.T.A. has purchased Norte at Chandler, a Class A flex office property located at 4100 W. Galveston St. in Chandler, from an institutional seller for $17.2 million, or $200 per square foot.

The 85,797-square-foot, multi-tenant building is 70 percent leased to two investment-grade tenants, Enterprise Holdings and a Fortune 500 semiconductor firm. The single-story, freestanding building was built in 2016 on nearly eight acres.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover, Steve Lindley and Alexandra Loye of Cushman & Wakefield’s private capital and capital markets teams in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.